Credits

Direction/Post Production: Panos Tsirozidis

Camera: Dimitris Zografakis

Production Co-ordination and Interview: DigitalWise – Niki Oikonomopoulou

Texts & subtitles: Niki Oikonomopoulou

Project Manager: Kyriaki Kostolidou

The interview took place in the context of the thematic presentations and actions implemented by LoveGreece.com, aiming to promote the image of Greece abroad, through the faces of charismatic Greeks who signify the outward-looking Greece.

We warmly thank Minos Beach art hotel for its kind hospitality and for its contribution to the video shootings.

minosbeach.com